Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, is asking for final edit and approval of upcoming Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

West made the comments on Instagram Friday alongside a promotional image for the project.

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is a three-part documentary that will explore the life and career of the rapper, music producer and fashion designer. Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah, aka Coodie & Chike, serve as directors.

"I'm going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix," West said on Instagram.

"Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance," he continued.

West recently released a new music video for his song "Heaven and Hell," which appears on his latest album titled Donda. The video features West rapping on top of a cloud.