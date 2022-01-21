Kanye West asks for final edit and approval of 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary
UPI News Service, 01/21/2022
Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, is asking for final edit and approval of upcoming Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.
West made the comments on Instagram Friday alongside a promotional image for the project.
Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is a three-part documentary that will explore the life and career of the rapper, music producer and fashion designer. Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah, aka Coodie & Chike, serve as directors.
"I'm going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix," West said on Instagram.
"Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance," he continued.
West recently released a new music video for his song "Heaven and Hell," which appears on his latest album titled Donda. The video features West rapping on top of a cloud.
