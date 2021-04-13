Police in Kansas are hailing a dog as a hero after the canine ran to get help for his owner during a medical emergency.

The Kansas City Police Department said in a Facebook post that a resident was walking his dog Sunday evening when he began to experience a medical emergency.

"The dog quickly ran to alert a nearby neighbor that his owner was in trouble and they called 911," the post said.

The department said the man "received prompt medical attention and is doing well" as a result of the actions of his "smart and loyal canine."

"As for the pup, he was rewarded with lots of pats, praise and some yummy dog treats," the post said.