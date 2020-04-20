Police in Australia shared video of a kangaroo speeding through the empty streets of a normally bustling city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

South Australia Police tweeted a video showing the kangaroo hopping through the vacant streets of Adelaide, where residents have been instructed to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Protective Security Officers tracked a suspect wearing a grey fur coat hopping through the heart of the #adelaide CBD this morning," police joke in the tweet. "He was last seen on foot heading into the West Parklands."

The kangaroo was the latest animal to be spotted wandering through urban areas during lockdown. Residents of a Calgary, Alberta, neighborhood said a herd of deer has taken up residence in the area, while locals in Llandudno, Wales, said a herd of about 122 goats has taken over the streets and yards of the town.