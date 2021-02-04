South Korean singer Kang Daniel is gearing up to make his comeback.

The 24-year-old K-pop star released a trailer Thursday for his forthcoming release, "Paranoia."

The teaser shows Kang posing for the camera while illuminated by red-hued lights. In one scene, the singer is seen covering his face with a gloved hand.

Kang will release "Paranoia" on Feb. 16. The release will be his first since the EP Magenta, released in August.

In addition, Kang's label, Konnect Entertainment, confirmed this week that Kang was offered a lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series Our Police Class. The show will be Disney+'s first original Korean series.

Kang came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2018. He released his debut solo EP, Color on Me, in July 2019.

Kang is known for the singles "What Are You Up To," "2U," and "Who U Are."