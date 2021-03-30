South Korean singer Kang Daniel is gearing up to release his new EP.

The 24-year-old K-pop star shared a track list for the mini album, titled Yellow, on Tuesday.

Yellow will feature the title track "Antidote" and four other songs, "Digital," "Paranoia," "Misunderstood" featuring Omega Sapien and "Save U" featuring Wonstein.

Kang released a teaser for "Paranoia" in February that showed him posing for the camera while illuminated with red-hued lights.

Last week, Kang shared a comeback trailer that showed him lounging at home. At the end of the trailer, Kang is heard singing "antidote" in the background.

Kang will next release a highlight medley for the EP. He will release Yellow and a full music video April 13.

Kang previously released the EPs Color on Me, Cyan and Magenta. He is known for the singles "What Are You Up To," "Touchin," "2U" and "Who U Are."

Kang came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2018.