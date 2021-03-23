South Korean singer Kang Daniel is gearing up to release his new EP.

The 24-year-old K-pop star shared a schedule for the mini album, titled Yellow, on Tuesday.

Kang will begin pre-orders for the album and release a comeback trailer March 26. He will share a first concept photo March 29, followed by a track list March 31 and a highlight medley April 2.

On April 5, Kang will release a second concept photo. He will share a first music video teaser April 7, followed by a lyrics poster April 9 and a second music video teaser April 12.

Kang will release Yellow and a full music video April 13.

Kang announced his comeback with a teaser last week. He shared a digital cover for Yellow on Sunday featuring a yellow gem.

Kang previously released the EPs Color on Me, Cyan and Magenta. He is known for the singles "What Are You Up To," "Touchin," "2U" and "Who U Are."

Kang came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2018.