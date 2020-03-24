South Korean singer Kang Daniel is back with a new music video.

The 23-year-old K-pop star released a video Tuesday for the new single "2U."

The "2U" video opens with Kang working as a custodian at a theater. Kang and his friends take over the theater after hours, where they sing and dance while avoiding a security guard.

"2U" appears on Kang's forthcoming solo EP, Cyan, also released Tuesday. The EP also features the single "Touchin'", released in November.

Kang came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2018. He released his debut solo EP, Color on Me, in July.