South Korean singer Kang Daniel is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his "Upside Down" music video.

The 25-year-old K-pop star shared a featurette Thursday that shows himself on the video's set.

Kang is seen posing and dancing on the set, which was made to look like a barber shop.

In addition, the singer is seen performing a stunt where he was suspended by wires to dance on the side of a building.

"Upside Down" is the lead single from Kang's debut solo album, The Story. Kang released the album and the "Upside Down" music video in May.

Kang came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2019. He released his debut solo EP, Color on Me, in July 2019 and has since released three other solo EPs.