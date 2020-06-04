Kane Brown is back with new music.

The 26-year-old country music star released the song "Worldwide Beautiful" on Thursday.

In the new song, Brown shares a message of hope, love and unity.

"At every show I see my people / They ain't the same but they're all equal / One love, one God, one family," he sings.

"We ain't that different from each other / From one to another, I look around / And see worldwide beautiful."

Brown said on Instagram that he is donating proceeds from the song to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

"I'm releasing this song early that I've been holding onto for a year. I'm hoping it will bring us together during this time and proceeds are being funded to the boys and girls club," he wrote.

Brown released the song amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in the wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police office who knelt on his neck.

Brown promoted understanding, unity and peace in a tweet Monday.

"We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE. We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides. We have to become 1 to be at peace," he wrote.

Brown released his second studio album, Experiment, in 2018.