Kane Brown is back with new music.

The 26-year-old country music singer released the song "Be Like That" with Khalid and Swae Lee on Friday.

In "Be Like That," Brown sings about the ups and downs of a relationship.

"We both wanna love / We both wanna slide / We both wanna argue until we're both right / And you want a hug / I kiss you goodnight / Maybe we're both just out of our mind," Brown sings.

Brown discussed the song's meaning in a statement to Billboard.

"It's about all the different feelings you can have in a relationship. And trying not to overthink it," the singer said.

"When it gets tough, you want to be on your own, but then you miss the person a second later," he added. "I think it's something everyone goes through."

Brown and Khalid previously collaborated on a remix of Khalid's single "Saturday Nights," released in February 2019.

Brown released his second studio album, Experiment, in 2018. "Be Like That" is his third single of 2020, following "Cool Again" and "Worldwide Beautiful." He released "Worldwide Beautiful" in June and donated proceeds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Brown will headline the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, in July 2021. Other performers include Dan + Shay, the Zac Brown Band and Gavin DeGraw.