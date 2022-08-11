Kane Brown will take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old country music singer will perform at the ceremony Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The performance will mark Brown's debut at the MTV VMAs. In addition, the singer will make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the awards show.

Brown was the only country music artist to be nominated at the 2021 MTV VMAs. His music video for "Worldwide Beautiful" was nominated in the Video for Good category.

Brown will perform "Grand," the third single to debut from his forthcoming third studio album, Different Man. Brown released a single and music video for the song in July.

Different Man also features the singles "One Mississippi" and "Like I Love Country Music." Brown will release the album Sept. 9.

The MTV VMAs will air Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles both have six nominations.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco will also perform.