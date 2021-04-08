Kane Brown will return to the stage during a new arena tour in the fall.The 27-year-old country music singer announced dates for his Blessed & Free tour Thursday.Brown will begin the venture Oct. 1 in Sacramento, Calif. He will perform shows across North America before ending the tour Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas.Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road will join Brown during the tour. Restless Road will open all shows on the tour, while Davis will open shows in 2021 and Rice will open shows in 2022.Tickets go on sale April 16, with presale tickets available Thursday.Brown last released the EP Mixtape, Vol. 1 in August. The EP features the singles "Cool Again," "Worldwide Beautiful," "Be Like That" and "Worship You."Here's the full list of dates for Brown's Blessed & Free tour:Oct. 1 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden T CenterOct. 2 - Los Angeles, at Staples CenterOct. 8 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho CenterOct. 9 - Salt Lake City, at Vivint ArenaOct. 10 - Denver, at Ball ArenaOct. 14 - Oklahoma City, at Chesapeake Energy CenterOct. 15 - Houston, at Toyota CenterOct. 16 - San Antonio, at AT&T CenterOct. 17 - Dallas, at American Airlines CenterOct. 22 - New Orleans, at Smoothie King CenterOct. 23 - Memphis, at FedEx ForumOct. 24 - Atlanta, at State Farm ArenaNov. 4 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One ArenaNov. 5 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays CenterNov. 6 - Toronto, at Scotiabank ArenaNov. 20 - Detroit, at Little Caesars ArenaNov. 21 - Cleveland, at Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseDec. 2 - Miami, at AmericanAirlines ArenaDec. 3 - Orlando, at Amway CenterDec. 4 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum CenterJan. 6, 2022 - Indianapolis, at Bankers Life FieldhouseJan. 7 - Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! CenterJan. 8 - Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints ArenaJan. 13 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo CenterJan. 14 - Boston, at TD GardenJan. 15 - New York City, at Madison Square GardenJan. 20 - Milwaukee, at Fiserv ForumJan. 21 - Minneapolis, at Target CenterJan. 22 - Chicago, at United CenterJan. 27 - Portland, Ore., at Moda CenterJan. 28 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge ArenaJan. 30 - San Francisco, at Chase CenterFeb. 3 - Phoenix, at Phoenix Suns ArenaFeb. 4 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena