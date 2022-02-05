Kane Brown is extending his Blessed & Free tour.

The 28-year-old country music singer announced a new leg of the tour Friday.

Brown added 12 dates to the tour that begin May 7 in Chattanooga, Tenn., and end June 4 in Uncasville, Conn.

The singer will be joined by Walker Hayes, Chase Rice and Raelynn on certain dates.

"Here's some new dates and new friends!" Brown wrote on Instagram.

"Pre sale registration live now at kanebrownlive.com also Canada my team is still working on it."

Brown kicked off the Blessed & Free tour in Sacramento, Calif., in October.

He will perform Friday in Las Vegas, his final show until the new dates in May.

Brown released his second studio album, Experiment, in November 2018 and the mixtape Mixtape, Vol. 1 in August 2020.

He released three singles, "Famous Friends" with Chris Young, "Memory" with Blackbear and "One Mississippi," in 2021.

Here's the list of new dates for the Blessed & Free tour:

May 7 - Chattanooga, Tenn., at Finley Stadium

May 19 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 20 - Gulf Shores, Ala., at Hangout Fest

May 21 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

May 27 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

May 28 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Patriotic Fest

June 2 and 3 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 4 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena