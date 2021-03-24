Kane is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the company announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, first heard the news from The Undertaker on WWE daytime talk show The Bump.

"Are you serious about that?" Kane asked after The Undertaker told him the news.

"I'm definitely serious. There's no Hall of Fame without Kane. I can promise you that. You are the man," The Undertaker said as Kane got emotional.

Kane was first introduced to WWE fans in October 1997 at the Badd Blood: In Your House pay-per-view event which featured The Undertaker taking on Shawn Michaels in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match.

Kane famously ripped off the Hell in a Cell door in order to confront The Undertaker, his storyline half-brother. This kicked off a rivalry that lasted years with The Undertaker and Kane facing each other twice at WrestleMania.

The pair were also a successful tag team as The Brothers of Destruction, winning both the World Tag Team titles and WCW Tag Team titles.

Kane wore a signature red and black mask that covered his face until he started competing without it. Kane then later started donning a modified version of the mask. He would also make flames burst from every corner of the ring before every match.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Kane became WWE Champion after defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin in a First Blood match at King of the Ring 1998. The grappler is also a former World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, Hardcore Champion, 24/7 Champion and won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2010.

The Big Red Machine was in tag teams with Mankind, X-Pac, The Hurricane, Rob Van Dam, Big Show and Daniel Bryan, which was referred to as Team Hell No.

Team Hell No were known for going to anger management classes together, trying to hug out their issues in the ring and for becoming Tag Team Champions.

Jacobs is currently the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee and is seeking re-election in 2022.

"Congratulations to one of the most unique characters & individuals I have ever known, @KaneWWE. A man w/ unparalleled intellect, whose heart is as big as his body. Welcome to the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #YouDeserveit (Don't worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!)," WWE's Stephanie McMahon said on Twitter while referencing the poorly received Katie Vick storyline Kane was involved in.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on April 6 and be available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff are also a part of the Hall of Fame class of 2021.