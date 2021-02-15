Kandi Burruss is looking back on a "fun night" with fellow singer Mariah Carey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old singer and television personality revisited her night with Carey, 50, and rapper DaBrat, 46, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

In the interview, Burruss reacted to being mentioned in Carey's memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, released in September.

"I haven't read the whole thing yet, but I heard that she mentioned me. That is dope," Burruss said. "To be even mentioned in Mariah Carey's memoir is a big deal."

Burruss said she spent a night at Carey's house to record a remix of Carey's song "Always Be My Baby."

"That was a fun night where we all were able to hang out with her and actually get to know her personality," the star said. "'Cause at that time, she was married to the head of the label, so she was kind of untouchable."

"So to be able to hang out with her and see how fun she was? She's hilarious. She's really funny," she added of Carey. "It was a good time."

Carey released a remix of "Always Be My Baby" featuring Da Brat and background vocals from Burruss' girl group, Xscape, in 1996. The remix was produced by Jermaine Dupri.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On WWHL, Burruss also shared the secrets behind her long-lasting career in music.

"I honestly think you have to constantly reinvent yourself and not get caught up in your own success," the singer said. "Meaning, sometimes you feel like, people feel like they're bigger than life or they feel like oh, they made it."

"I never quite feel like I've made it," she added. "I always feel like I'm trying to work to get to my next level or get to my dream, so never take myself too seriously."

Burruss stars on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta, which returned for a 13th season in December. She named what annoys her about her co-stars on WWHL.