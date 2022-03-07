Kandi Burruss says she loves Porsha Williams' Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff show, Porsha Family Matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 45-year-old singer and television personality shared her thoughts on Williams' show during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Burruss and Williams starred together in nine seasons of RHOA and had several major feuds over the years. Williams left RHOA after Season 13 and now stars on Porsha's Family Matters, which features her extended family and follows her life with her fiance, Simon Guobadia.

Burruss had praise for Porsha's Family Matters on WWHL.

"I love the show. I thought it was a really good show, because it was good TV and I watched every episode," she said.

Burruss also discussed Williams' engagement to Guobadia and answered whether she thought Williams moved on too quickly following her split from Dennis McKinley and Guobadia's divorce from Falynn Guobadia.

"I like Simon, this is not against him -- I do feel like she moved on pretty fast. Not that she couldn't date, but to throw the ring on?" Burruss said.

Burruss agreed with WWHL host Andy Cohen that Williams "loves being in love."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"She loves love," Burruss said. "You know what, it's funny, because me and her had this argument before when I told her I felt she was moving too fast in the last relationship. She was mad at me for saying something, so I promised I wouldn't speak on her relationships anymore so I need to shut up."

Williams and Guobadia got engaged in May 2021 after a month of dating. News of the engagement came one month after Falynn Guobadia announced her split from Guobadia after two years of marriage.