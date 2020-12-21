Kandi Burruss says her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore's relationship with Marc Daly is "forever changing."

The 44-year-old singer and television personality weighed in on Moore's marriage to Daly during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Moore and Daly split in September 2019 after more than two years of marriage. The pair, who have a 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris, have since sparked reconciliation rumors.

On WWHL, Burruss was asked for her thoughts on Moore and Daly's impending divorce.

"It does seem like it's changing on the daily," Burruss saidl. "One minute she said they're working it out and then the next minute she's filing for divorce but then it was filing for just child custody agreement."

"I was getting confused at certain moments so I'm not really sure what the status is, because it's forever changing," she added.

Moore said on WWHL last week that she and Daly haven't moved forward with divorce proceedings and that Daly is "really fighting" for their marriage.

"I have not filed for divorce. He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later. So we've kind of gotten past that," Moore said.

"He wants to go to counseling, he's made appointments. He's asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I'd see the day," she added.

Moore previously said on WWHL that she and Daly were getting along well.

"We're actually getting along better than probably shortly after we got married," she said. "It's just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements, and he's been really sweet and caring, thoughtful. It's like, wow. This is the man I married."

On Sunday's WWHL, Burruss also weighed in on Drew Sidora's relationship with Ralph Pittman. She said the couple "definitely need" marriage counseling.