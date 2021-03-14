Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, appeared virtually at Saturday night's Kids Choice Awards ceremony.

Yes Day actress and mother of three Jennifer Garner , 48, introduced Harris, who presented the show's Generation Change Award to all young people for their sacrifices and contributions during the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible, and for all that you do and will do. From social distancing to remote learning, you've been through a lot this year. But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up. You've worn your masks, you've helped out your neighbors, you've been role models in your community," Harris said.

"When I was young, my mother used to say, 'Kamala, don't just sit around and complain about things. Do something about it.' Well you are doing something. You are creating a better future and you inspire me and President Biden every day," Harris added. "We are so grateful for you, and we want you to know that we're doing everything we can to make sure all of our students and young leaders can get back to school and back with your friends, and be safe and thrive. Thank you for stepping up. You make us and your country so proud."

Harris, 56, is the United States' first female president and the first African American and first Asian American vice president. She and President Joe Biden were sworn into office in January.