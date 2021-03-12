Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nickelodeon confirmed in a press release Friday that Harris, 56, will deliver special remarks during the awards show Saturday.

Harris will appear as part of the show's Generation Change presentation, which recognizes young people's strength and courage to create a better world for future generations. Actress Jennifer Garner will introduce the vice president.

"Vice President Kamala Harris is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today's kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broke from childhood to today," ViacomCBS' Marva Smalls said.

"Nickeloden is proud to bestow this year's Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we're honored to have the Vice President further trumpet the courages and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges."

Harris is the United States' first female president and the first African American and first Asian American vice president. She and President Joe Biden were sworn into office in January.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air live Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon. Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the event.

The awards show will feature a headlining performance from Justin Bieber. In addition, Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, BTS, Robert Downey, Jr., Millie Bobby Brown and other stars will make appearances.