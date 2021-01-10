Sen. Kamala Harris, who will soon be the first female, Black and Asian-American vice president of the United States, will grace the February issue of Vogue magazine.

"Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America -- and lead it out of crisis," the magazine's Twitter feed said Sunday.

The publication shared two different images of the smiling veep: one of her in a black jacket, jeans and sneakers, with her hands clasped, and the other of her in a powder blue pants suit, with her arms folded.

The cover text reads: "Madam Vice President! Kamala Harris and the New America. By the People For the People. The United States of Fashion."

"I always say this: I may be the first to do many things -- make sure I'm not the last," Harris told the magazine. "I was thinking of my baby nieces, who will only know one world where a woman is vice president of the United States, a woman of color, a Black woman, a woman with parents who were born outside of the United States."

Joe Biden was declared the 46th president -- and successor to Donald Trump -- on Nov. 7.

Harris will be by Biden's side at his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump has vehemently disputed the results of the election, alleging widespread voter fraud.

He has said he will not attend Biden's inauguration.

House Democratic Whip James Clyburn said Sunday that the House may wait until after Biden's first 100 days in office to impeach Trump.

Support for a second impeachment is growing in Congress, Clyburn said, in the wake of last week's riot by Trump supporters at the Capitol building as Congress certified the results of the presidential election.