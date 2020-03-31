Kalie Shorr says she's feeling "so much better" after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The 25-year-old country music singer gave an update on Monday's episode of the Bobby Bones Show radio show after being diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Shorr said she started experiencing symptoms about a week ago, including a fever over 100 degrees and body aches.

"I felt like I had been hit by a truck," she said.

Shorr said she got tested for COVID-19 at an urgent care center. She said getting the test "was almost as bad as the illness itself," as it involved a nurse shoving "a giant Q-tip" up her nose.

Shorr said she was already self-quarantining when her symptoms started, but believes she was exposed to the virus during the CMT telethon for Tennessee tornado relief March 5. Her roommates, singers Taylor Acorn and Emma Lynn White, fell ill at the same time.

"We're all feeling better, for the most part," Shorr said. "We're just locked in a house, writing songs, singing songs, and trying to not go absolutely crazy."

Shorr announced Monday on Twitter that she tested positive for coronavirus.

"Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19," Shorr wrote. "I'm feeling significantly better, but it's proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It's endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously."

"The first few days were absolutely miserable. I've never felt like that before. My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell," she said.

Shorr is known for the singles "Fight Like a Girl," "Nothin New," "Two Hands" and "Lullaby." She released her debut album, Open Book, in September.