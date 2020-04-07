Kaley Cuoco appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed moving in with her husband Karl Cook after almost two years of marriage.

"This quarantine has forced us to actually move in together, it's been great for our relationship," the actress said to Kimmel laughing on Monday.

"We like each other, we realized, which is even better," she continued.

Cuoco, 34, and Cook, 29, married in June 2018. The couple moved in together in March.

Cuoco also showed her six dogs to Kimmel and her collection of mugs.

"He's okay with all of the mugs, you know he's got his weird stuff too," Cuoco said about Cook.

Cuoco voices Harley Quinn in the DC Universe animated series of the same name. Season 2 of the comedy began on Friday.