The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco announced on Instagram Saturday the death of her dog Norman.

"Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible," Cuoco, 35, captioned a pair of black-and-white photos of her face close to that of her beloved pit bull.

"Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

UsMagazine.com said Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, also lost their rescue dog Petunia in November. She died shortly after they adopted her.