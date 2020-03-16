Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have moved in together after nearly two years of marriage.

The 34-year-old actress and 29-year-old equestrian shared photos and videos Sunday on Instagram as they settled into their first home together.

Cuoco posted a picture Sunday morning on Instagram Stories of herself having a cup of coffee in the new house.

"First cup of coffee in our new home @ 6am cause I'm jet lagged!" she wrote. Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook shared photos and videos on Instagram as they settled into their first home together. Screenshot via kaleycuoco/Instagram Stories

Cook later shared a video of Cuoco on Instagram Stories. He said he's looking forward to spending time with the actress at home amid concerns about the coronavirus.

"I can't wait to stay in the house for an extended period of time with this!!!!" Cook wrote. Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook shared photos and videos on Instagram as they settled into their first home together. Screenshot via mrtankcook/Instagram Stories

Cuoco had posted a picture Saturday of Cook kissing her on the cheek.

"HOME," she wrote.

Variety reported in February that Cuoco and Cook bought a $12 million home together in Hidden Hills, Calif.

Cuoco and Cook married in June 2018.

Cuoco played Penny on the CBS series The Big Bang Theory. She voices the title character in the DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn, and said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October that playing the character is like "therapy."