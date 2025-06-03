Zach said he and Kaity have always agreed to "focus on each other" and not get caught up in the "extra" stuff.
"At the end of the day, Kaity is all that matters and our relationship is all that matters," Zach insisted. "And that kind of transpired into how we view getting married -- just keep it simple and about our love and about our family."
Kaity also confirmed during the podcast episode that she and Zach will be staying in Austin for a while, although they had briefly considered moving to North Carolina.
Kaity and Zach will begin house hunting in the near future, hoping to make a purchase before the end of this year.
Kaity and Zach fell in love onThe Bachelor's 27th season, which filmed in late 2022 and aired in early 2023.
After dumping his unsuspecting runner-up, Gabi, Zach proposed marriage to Kaity and the couple got engaged.
Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024.
Zach popped the question for the second time to Kaity on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal.
Kaity announced the big news via Instagram in November 2023, writing, "How lucky am I to get to say 'yes' to you twice!"
In a November 2024 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.
The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."
"At this point, Zach and I are just going to re-evaluate things, take a step back," Kaity noted at the time.
"Obviously we want to marry each other. We just want the best venue for the right price tag, as we all do. We also have the rest of our lives together, so it's like, 'Why are we rushing into anything?'"
Kaity explained the couple wanted to take things "day by day" and were just "loving being with each other" and building their relationship.