On The Bachelor finale, which aired on ABC last week, Gabi seemed to know that Kaity was Zach's final pick heading into the Final Rose Ceremony in Thailand.
When Gabi stepped out of an SUV to meet Zach on the beach, her nice yellow heels stepped into mud.
"When it actually matters, when Kaity arrives, don't do that to her," Gabi snapped at production, hinting that she knew Kaity was arriving after her and would be receiving Zach's final rose.
Kaity told Us that Gabi actually informed her of that funny scene shortly after the final day of taping.
"Gabi has a heart of gold. She actually told me that right after we finished filming. She's like, 'Oh my God, Kaity, I don't know if they're going to air this, but this is what I did.' And we were just howling about it," Kaity recalled.
"We both have each other's back. Throughout the whole season, we confided in each other. And I think even in that final episode, you see how much I thought of her as a woman. I even told Zach, I was like, 'She's an incredible woman. You have a tough decision to make.'"
Kaity gushed about how she developed "such amazing friendships" throughout the season that she's "so grateful for."
Kaity insisted that the women on The Bachelor, for the most part, were there to "empower one another as well as uplift and support each other" in such a foreign environment.
"We wanted to show viewers and Bachelor Nation that we are there for each other through the hard times," Kaity said.
Kaity told People in a separate interview that she will be sending wedding invitations to both Ariel and Gabi. She and Zach have said they're thinking about a 2025 wedding, although no official plans have been made.
"I have really good relationships with quite a few of the girls, but I would say my closest that I could foresee being at the wedding would be Ariel, for sure," Kaity disclosed.
"She's been a huge supporter and always there for me throughout this. Gabi, her and I are really good friends. And Jess and Mercedes for sure. Those are my girls."
For her part, Gabi confirmed she and Kaity "remain good friends" and they "just got each other" on the March 30 episode of the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
Gabi said the bachelorettes on Zach's The Bachelor women became like a second family to her.
"We are very close friends... We have each other's back," Gabi told the podcast's host Joe Amabile.
Gabi even claimed that although she was pretty much certain Zach was going to end up with Kaity and pick her, she chose not to self-eliminate from The Bachelor so that Kaity would never have to question if Zach ended up with her by default.
Gabi added of Zach and Kaity's engagement, "I'm happy for him and Kaity. Truly, from the bottom of my heart, I want nothing but the best for them."
And Gabi joked about how Zach and Kaity won't be getting rid of her any time soon.
"I told Zach, I told his family, 'You're not getting rid of me because I'm friends with Kaity and so even if it's not me, I'm going to be around,'" Gabi noted.
"And if I'm not invited to the wedding, Kaity and I have beef! No, I don't think she'd ever do that to me."
But before the wedding, Kaity and Zach will be moving in together in Austin, TX, this summer.