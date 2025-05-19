Zach said their decision "took a lot of pressure" off the couple, and Kaity added how she was grateful to Zach for wanting to make her dreams come true.
Kaity gushed about how Zach was "so amazing" and let her choose whatever type of wedding she wanted -- big, small, abroad, etc.
"At the end of the day, the eloping was just perfect for us, and it's our vibe. We're so chill," Kaity explained.
"We don't need the limelight or anything like that. We don't need a big wedding, we don't need the attention. We've had it. And this, honestly, is just perfect for us."
Zach said he and Kaity have always agreed to "focus on each other" and not get caught up in the "extra" stuff.
"At the end of the day, Kaity is all that matters and our relationship is all that matters," Zach insisted. "And that kind of transpired into how we view getting married -- just keep it simple and about our love and about our family."
Kaity announced the big news via Instagram in November 2023, writing, "How lucky am I to get to say 'yes' to you twice!"
In a November 2024 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.
The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."
"At this point, Zach and I are just going to re-evaluate things, take a step back," Kaity noted at the time.
"Obviously we want to marry each other. We just want the best venue for the right price tag, as we all do. We also have the rest of our lives together, so it's like, 'Why are we rushing into anything?'"
Kaity explained the couple wanted to take things "day by day" and were just "loving being with each other" and building their relationship.