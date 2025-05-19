The Bachelor alum Kaity Biggar has celebrated her upcoming nuptials with Zach Shallcross at a surprise bridal shower.

Kaity recently took to Instagram and posted a video of herself walking into a restaurant, where she was totally surprised to see her closest girlfriends awaiting her at a table.

Kaity cried happy tears and appeared shocked that the special brunch had been planned just for her.

A friend posted a video of Kaity wearing a "Bride to Be" sash with a white veil, and over the footage, she wrote, "The sweetest bridal party surprise for @kaitybiggar."

Kaity also uploaded a photo of the group of girls and wrote, "Still crying happy tears!!"

Kaity's bridal shower, which featured eight friends, took place at a cozy restaurant that was decorated with baby's breath, blue candles, and sweet photos of Kaity and Zach.

Kaity wore a white tank top with a denim miniskirt to the occasion, and it appeared she had a big pile of gifts to open.

One friend wrote to Kaity on social media, "You deserve the world!"

And another pal gushed, "You're the easiest person to celebrate."

Kaity replied, "You're the best!!!! Still can't get over this ! Thank you so much angel !!!"

Kaity shared new elopement details last month on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

The Bachelor's Season 27 winner shared, "We are still eloping. Literally there is seven people [invited]. It's very intimate, very personal, and that just fits our personality so well."
"We picked the date back in January," she added. "We thought, 'Hey this makes sense,' and then we were like, 'You know what? Let's do it!' It just kind of fell into place."

Kaity said she and Zach will be eloping in Austin, about 30 minutes away from their Texas home.

"Our families will be flying in. It's going to be an hour ceremony," Kaity said.

"If that," Zach noted.

"And call it a day! [Then we'll] go for dinner," quipped Kaity, who said she never fantasized about her wedding day.

While a videographer will document the big day, The Bachelor couple said they plan to keep their ceremony private and off social media for a while.

"We're not telling anybody the date because we just want to soak it in ourselves," Kaity admitted.

"I don't want anybody to know," she continued, "until we're ready to let people know. Then, we can share it."

Kaity said she never had a big wedding gown, florals or decor in mind -- except for the fact she'd love to drive in a vintage car and feel "old-money vibes" on her big day.

"We kind of worked our way up to, 'Make it a little bit more elevated in a chapel setting,' but I'm not like, 'Baby, we need this!' It's just like, 'Hey, is this cool?'" Kaity explained.

Zach said he and Kaity bounced ideas off each other and wondered, "Would this be fun... or is this a dumb idea?"

But settling on an elopement -- and in front of only seven people -- wasn't an easy or fast decision for The Bachelor 27 alums.

Kaity and Zach previously had a wedding contract drawn up with a beautiful wedding venue all picked out.

"All of it was big, and I think we were quoted $80k for the wedding, and we had the contract in our hands," Kaity said.

"And it was like, 'This doesn't feel right. This doesn't feel like us.' So we just kind of looked at each other and said, 'Let's not sign this and take a step back.' And we ended up deciding on eloping."

Zach said their decision "took a lot of pressure" off the couple, and Kaity added how she was grateful to Zach for wanting to make her dreams come true.

Kaity gushed about how Zach was "so amazing" and let her choose whatever type of wedding she wanted -- big, small, abroad, etc.

"At the end of the day, the eloping was just perfect for us, and it's our vibe. We're so chill," Kaity explained.

"We don't need the limelight or anything like that. We don't need a big wedding, we don't need the attention. We've had it. And this, honestly, is just perfect for us."

Zach said he and Kaity have always agreed to "focus on each other" and not get caught up in the "extra" stuff.

"At the end of the day, Kaity is all that matters and our relationship is all that matters," Zach insisted. "And that kind of transpired into how we view getting married -- just keep it simple and about our love and about our family."

Kaity also confirmed during the podcast episode that she and Zach will be staying in Austin for a while, although they had briefly considered moving to North Carolina.

Kaity and Zach will begin house hunting in the near future, hoping to make a purchase before the end of this year.

Kaity and Zach fell in love on The Bachelor's 27th season, which filmed in late 2022 and aired in early 2023.

After dumping his runner-up, Gabi Elnicki, Zach got engaged to Kaity.

Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024.

Zach popped the question for the second time to Kaity on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal.

Kaity announced the big news via Instagram in November 2023, writing, "How lucky am I to get to say 'yes' to you twice!"

In a November 2024 video, Kaity initially broke the news that she and her fiance would be postponing their wedding planning for a bit.

The Bachelor 27 winner pointed out how she and Zach were thinking ahead -- and that included figuring out how they're going to pay for their children's schooling and "setting them up for a successful life."

Kaity therefore confirmed she and Zach, who had been eyeing a big Fall 2025 wedding, decided to "take a step back" from planning that.

"At this point, Zach and I are just going to re-evaluate things, take a step back," Kaity noted at the time.

"Obviously we want to marry each other. We just want the best venue for the right price tag, as we all do. We also have the rest of our lives together, so it's like, 'Why are we rushing into anything?'"

Kaity explained the couple wanted to take things "day by day" and were just "loving being with each other" and building their relationship.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




