The Bachelor alum Kaity Biggar has explained why she and Zach Shallcross haven't been wearing their wedding rings for months. Kaity, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 28 and captioned a video, "Torture being apart for so long." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) In the video, Kaity appeared sullen and shared, "Zach and I haven't been wearing our wedding rings for quite some time now. And that's because..." After a brief pause and staring down at the floor, Kaity broke character and revealed, "We were getting them resized!" A now chipper and bubbly Kaity exclaimed, "They're finally here!" The Bachelor alum went on to explain, "I haven't had my wedding ring on in four months. I don't know. It's been too long." Kaity joked, "I don't want to be a girlfriend anymore!" Kaity shared how she thickened her engagement ring's band. "I didn't like how dainty it was," Kaity noted. "And then I got my wedding band resized as well." Kaity proceeded to open the boxes of the rings one by one, and one of the boxes contained Zach's wedding band. Kaity showed off "marquise and circular diamonds" on her wedding band and then looked down at her engagement ring on a gold band and gushed, "I missed you so much!" Kaity said her complete set is "so pretty and perfect," and she quipped, "Don't go blind when you see me on the streets!" Many fans admitted Kaity had scared them at first. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Kaity and Zach got engaged on The Bachelor's 27th season, which aired in early 2023. Following their stint on The Bachelor, Zach proposed marriage to Kaity for the second time -- and with a brand new ring -- in November 2024. Zach popped the question to Kaity again on their second anniversary while the pair was sailing on a romantic yacht in Lisbon, Portugal. Zach and Kaity then got married during an intimate Texas ceremony in May 2025. Zach and Kaity officially closed on a house that they built in Austin, TX, in June 2026. Now that Zach and Kaity are settled in their home, they may try for a baby. Kaity revealed to Us Weekly in December that she and Zach wanted "to start cooking one up" after moving into their house. Kaity said at the time she is "so excited" to be a mom, and Zach gushed about how she'll be "great" because she pays attention and cares for the people she loves. Kaity praised her husband, in turn, for having a "big heart" and a "generous" attitude. "I could go on and on about all the qualities that would make you a phenomenal dad," Kaity noted. "He's just sweet. He's patient. You're understanding. You're amazing." During a November 2025 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Kaity confirmed that her new house definitely has enough space for kids since it has five bedrooms. "Our plan is to start pulling the goalie in, like, Fall 2026," Kaity shared. "I don't want to be nauseated when I'm decorating because I'm so excited for this. I don't want to be throwing up." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? Kaity also gushed about how she and Zach are best friends who are "so in love with each other." Zach noted during a June 2025 appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast with Kaity that they're "99 percent sure" Kaity is going to get pregnant with twins. "Oh yeah!" Kaity agreed at the time. "Maybe triplets?" "Yeah, yeah. They are on my side," Zach revealed. "On both sides, there are several different sets of twins, so we're pretty much due for [it]." Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!