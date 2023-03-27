Kaity made The Bachelor history by spending the night with Zach during her first one-on-one date of the season inside a natural-history museum.
Zach said he and Kaity always managed to have fun together, and he liked how Kaity carried herself with kindness and treated other people with respect.
During Zach and Kaity's second one-on-one date in Budapest, Hungary, Zach gushed, "I'm very much attached, it feels like a magnetic is pulling us together, and I love that."
Kaity said Zach checked off all her boxes and seemed to be "the perfect man." She felt confident that Zach would be able to give her the unconditional love that she deserves.
After introducing Zach to her family, Kaity told The Bachelor star that she was "falling in love" with him and he was the man of her dreams.
But Kaity's Fantasy Suite date with Zach didn't go as planned. After they explored a Thai forest via kayak, Zach broke the news he had slept with one of his bachelorettes (Gabi Elnicki) in a prior Fantasy Suite.
Kaity said the revelation "crushed" her and made her feel "distant" from Zach. While she suspected that was the case, she didn't want to hear it and have the sexual encounter confirmed for her hours before she was scheduled to spend the night with Zach.
Kaity nearly quit The Bachelor given Zach had ruined her mood and the date, but she eventually realized that Zach was worth the pain and she was truly falling in love with him.
"I'm extremely happy I stayed. All I want is to keep strengthening our relationship, but I'm cautious. I really want to feel comforted by him, and I hope we can gain that closeness," Kaity told the cameras, later adding how Zach had some explaining to do before she could feel ready to get engaged.
Until The Bachelor fans find out if Zach picks Kaity or Gabi at the Final Rose Ceremony, let's learn some information about Kaity right now.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Kaity is looking for her forever "Prince Charming"
Kaity told ABC, "I truly hope to find love" on The Bachelor, adding, "I have so much love to give to the right man."
Kaity can't wait to have children and start a family. She said if her partner doesn't want kids, then that's a dealbreaker for her.
Kaity has been searching for a man who will provide her with stability and security. She hopes her future husband will simply be there for her and stay with her.
Kaity's passions and hobbies include going to amusement parks
Kaity grew up figure skating and she absolutely loves going on roller coasters.
Kaity enjoys swimming but hates that sharks may be swimming underneath her.
And as far as dining in Austin goes, her favorite spots are Aba, Launderette, Red Ash, and Terry Black's BBQ, according to the AXIOS Austin website.
Kaity's ex-boyfriend allegedly cheated on her
Kaity's last serious relationship before appearing on The Bachelor lasted seven years off and on, and she called it "pure toxicity." Kaity said the man had cheated on her and so she can get jealous pretty easily.
"It took a little bit of time for me to heal from that, and I feel like this is the best time in my life to start dating again and find somebody who wants to love me unconditionally," Kaity explained.
"[Zach] seems like the perfect Bachelor; he has a very open heart... and I want a husband through this."
Kaity has revealed what really happened during her overnight with Zach
Kaity admitted she was "super shocked" but also "super excited" when Zach asked her to spend the night in a museum during her March 2 appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
Kaity told the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Aaron Clancy that she was "blown away" by the "cute and romantic" tent setup but she's "really bad at sleeping" and didn't get any shut eye.
"I usually have a white-noise machine and all this stuff," Kaity said. "So sleeping in that tent wasn't it. It wasn't the play for me. You could hear construction off in the distance and Zach was kind of snoring a little bit."
Kaity went on to explain that when she had told her fellow bachelorettes, "I got no sleep," she really meant that.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kaity confirmed "nothing happened for those who think something happened" in bed, referring to sex.
"I just couldn't sleep. Hence why I was like, 'I got no sleep.' I think Zach got a little bit of sleep, but not me," Kaity shared.
She added, "I literally just have such a tough time sleeping. The girls even can attest to this... we played thunderstorm sounds [before bed in the house]."
Kaity confirmed she and Zach pushed their beds together and cuddled because it was "chilly in there" -- but then Zach cut their night a little short.
"I remember we were having a conversation and then he was like, 'Okay, goodnight,' and I was like, 'What?!' So I started talking again, because I was like, 'I don't think I heard that right,' and then he [said] 'goodnight' again," Kaity recalled.
"I was like, 'Okay. Alright. Goodnight.' He was like, 'Shut the f-ck up,'" she joked. "I was like, 'Alright, well!'"
While Kaity insisted the other women were so "amazing" and "supportive," she conceded, "But yeah, I think there may have been a level of jealousy, like, they wanted a date like that."
Kaity has weighed-in on Kat Izzo's controversial move to steal Zach
On The Bachelor, Kat memorably stole Zach for a chat -- and a quick kiss -- before his one-on-one date with Charity Lawson in Estonia.
Charity had been patiently waiting for her solo date with Zach considering she was supposed to get a one-on-one in London but Zach tested positive for coronavirus and had to cancel the date.
Kat's aggressive move rubbed the other women the wrong way, especially Brooklyn Willie, who vented about how Kat was acting "rude," "disrespected," and most of all, "classless."
Kaity offered her opinion on the scandal during her "Click Bait" appearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kaity said she never would have done the same thing as Kat, even if she felt totally desperate to see and communicate with The Bachelor star.
"So I know this is a little bit of a hot topic right now, but for me, that was Charity's day and that was Charity's moment," Kaity said.
Kaity suggested that while she respects the women who had stood up for Kat, she viewed Kat's move as a bit of a low blow.
"I think there was a better time to do that, when it's more appropriate," Kaity noted.
"And I understand that we're all vying for [Zach's] time. We all need to take that initiative, but that just wasn't the time for it, in my perspective."
Kaity added, "I think with the kiss, too, it wasn't -- ahh, I don't know! It was not a good feeling to be in there."
Kaity called it "a very uncomfortable situation," adding how Brooklyn's two cents on the subject created "a very hostile environment."
"I wanted to leave so bad," Kaity admitted. "Any time there was negativity in the group, I was just like, 'I want to hit the ground running.' It was just a very awkward moment."
Kaity reiterated, however, "I understand both sides."
The Bachelor bachelorette did not apply to be on Zach's season
Kaity revealed that her Aunt Jill actually nominated her to compete on The Bachelor's 27th season.
"Yeah, I was super excited... Thank you, Aunt Jill!" Kaity shared with Joe and Aaron on her "Click Bait" podcast appearance.
"But when I first got the email, I thought it was spam, and I told my friend, 'Look at this, this is so funny.' And she was like, 'No, Kaity, I actually think that's serious.' And I was like, 'Oh sh-t, okay.'"
Kaity longs for a man who will stick around in her life and provide her with a sense of security and stability.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kaity's dad left her family and moved to Florida when she was only four-months-old..
"I didn't get to meet him fully until I was 16 when my grandmother, his mother, passed away," Kaity says.
Kaity's father attempted to get back into her life at that point, but since he had missed so many important milestones, it was difficult for her to embrace him in her life.
Following their divorce, Kaity's mother dated a different man who became a father figure to Kaity. However, the man left Kaity's household when she was 14-years-old and in eighth grade, and that was incredibly hard for her.
"With the exception of my brother, every man in my life has failed me," Kaity lamented on the show.