Kaitlynn Carter is a new mom.

The 33-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, son Rowan Carter, with her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, last week.

Carter shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby boy.

"our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love," she captioned the post.

Carter's The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port and Ashley Wahler were among those to congratulate Carter in the comments.

"Dying!!!!! So excited for you and here for you. Xxx," Port wrote.

"Look at all that hair!!!! Such a qt can't wait to come snuggle him! Congratulations mama you did it!" Wahler said.

Linda Thompson, the mother of Carter's ex-husband and Hills: New Beginnings co-star, Brody Jenner, also sent her regards.

"Motherhood looks beautiful on you! And that baby! So excited to meet him... I love the name Rowan Carter Brock! He already has enviable hair! Much love!" Thompson wrote.

Carter and Brock started dating in mid-2020 and announced in June that they were expecting their first child.

The Hills: New Beginnings is a sequel to the MTV reality series The Hills. The show co-stars Justin Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brandon Thomas Lee and Jason Wahler.