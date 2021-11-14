Kaitlyn Dever shares first photo of her from costume drama 'Rosaline'
UPI News Service, 11/14/2021
Dopesick and Justified actress Kaitlyn Dever shared on Instagram a photo of her dressed in her upcoming Romeo & Juliet spinoff, Rosaline.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Here's the first look photo for #rosaline Directed by @karen__maine !!! Coming to @hulu 2022. I am SO excited for this one:) @isabelamerced @seanjamesteale @kyleallenofficial," Dever captioned an image of her with long curly hair and dressed in an elegant pink gown.
Disney+ announced the 2022 project Thursday. It is set in 16th century Italy.
The streaming service described it as "a fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet in which the classic love story is told from the perspective of Juliet's cousin Rosaline ... who just happens to be Romeo's ex-girlfriend."
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.