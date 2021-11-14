Dopesick and Justified actress Kaitlyn Dever shared on Instagram a photo of her dressed in her upcoming Romeo & Juliet spinoff, Rosaline.

"Here's the first look photo for #rosaline Directed by @karen__maine !!! Coming to @hulu 2022. I am SO excited for this one:) @isabelamerced @seanjamesteale @kyleallenofficial," Dever captioned an image of her with long curly hair and dressed in an elegant pink gown.

Disney+ announced the 2022 project Thursday. It is set in 16th century Italy.

The streaming service described it as "a fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet in which the classic love story is told from the perspective of Juliet's cousin Rosaline ... who just happens to be Romeo's ex-girlfriend."

The cast will also include Isabela Merced as Juliet, Kyle Allen as Romeo, Bradley Whitford as Friar Laurence and Minnie Driver as The Nurse.