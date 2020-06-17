Kaitlyn Bristowe: 'The Bachelorette' alum Jason Tartick and I have picked out an engagement ring
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/17/2020
Kaitlyn Bristowe has revealed she and boyfriend Jason Tartick have picked out an engagement ring together, suggesting it's probably only a matter of time until he pops the question!
Kaitlyn, who starred on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, watched a three-hour episode of The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever!, which recapped her season's highlights and most emotional and dramatic moments on Monday night.
Although The Bachelorette recap featured Kaitlyn, 34, sleeping with her eventual runner-up Nick Viall and accepting a marriage proposal from her winner Shawn Booth at the Final Rose Ceremony, Kaitlyn watched the entire episode with Jason's mother!
Jason, 31, attempted to watch the broadcast while sitting in the corner next to Kaitlyn and his mom, but the banker admitted he needed to "tap out" about 55 minutes into the broadcast, which is when he left the room to play cards with his father.
While sipping wine and taking shots with Jason's bubbly mother, Kaitlyn answered a few questions from fans on her Instagram Stories.
During the brief Q&A, a follower asked Kaitlyn, "Have you [spoken] to Shawn about your Bachelorette [season] airing?"
Kaitlyn shook her head no.
And then another person asked the former The Bachelorette star, "Have you picked out a ring yet with Jason?"
Kaitlyn nodded her head yes but didn't elaborate on what the ring looks like or when they selected it!
Kaitlyn also reflected on her time on The Bachelorette's 2015 season in a Monday Instagram post.
"Dear 29 year old Kaitlyn. It might be easy for you to look back and question some decisions that were made. But it is unfair to punish yourself for them. You made each decision for a reason. A reason that doesn't have to make sense to anyone but you," she captioned a photo of herself from the season."
"As you learn, you evolve. Maybe the person you are now may have done things differently back then. Maybe the decisions you made back then are the reason you are who you are today. You have been put in a unique situation where nobody has the answers."
She continued, "Everyone's path will look different. But you deserve forgiveness, and most importantly, you deserve love. The kind that doesn't make you feel shame, just safe. Be proud of yourself, and know your heart is always in the right place. Love you. Love 34 year old Kaitlyn. #TheBachelorette #TheBachelorGOAT."
Kaitlyn and Shawn's relationship lasted for over three years and they built a seemingly happy life together in Nashville, TN, but they announced they had decided to call it quits and part ways in November 2018.
In January 2019, Kaitlyn and Jason went on their first date, after Kaitlyn decided to take Jason -- who admittedly had a crush on her right after meeting -- out of the friend zone.
"We're on such a good path," Kaitlyn told Us Weekly on May 15. "[It's] the healthiest relationship I've ever been in and [an engagement] just feels like the natural next step."
Kaitlyn said she "wouldn't have been surprised" if Jason popped the question last year, but she certainly isn't expecting a ring in the next couple of months.
"I told him I don't want to [have a] quarantine engagement," Kaitlyn admitted.
"[I want] a little more romance than just at the house... [But] I know now, like, there's no getting sick of that guy. I know now that I could easily live with him. We get along, we've spent so much time [together]."
Kaitlyn added, "I always say anyone who gets through this quarantine together, as a relationship, should get married... We just have been like such a team through this."
