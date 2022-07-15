"I had so many thoughts," Kaitlyn, 37, toldPeople's "Every Day" podcast of her reaction upon learning there would be two leading ladies this season.
"At first I was like, 'No, please don't do this again. I thought we learned our lesson the first time -- nobody liked having two Bachelorettes the last time.' It felt like we were pitted against each other."
On The Bachelorette's eleventh-season premiere, the Night 1 men only had several hours to talk to both Kaitlyn and Britt and get to know them, and by the end of the evening, the bachelors had to vote for which woman they'd like to continue dating.
The votes ultimately carried for Kaitlyn, who proceeded to star on the rest of the season and get engaged to Shawn Booth in the finale, and Britt was forced to go home immediately on the first night of filming.
Gabby and Rachel, however, will star on the entire season together this time around and have individual journeys and love stories.
"I'm watching [the premiere] and I'm just thinking, like, 'Why are we doing this again?'" Kaitlyn complained.
She added, "I just feel like we've already done the two Bachelorette thing, even if it was just for a night... I thought they both deserve their own season."
Kaitlyn suggested that she found Gabby and Rachel's friendship and dynamic on The Bachelorette endearing, and she remains optimistic they'll remain close through the challenges of potentially falling for the same guy or multiple bachelors.
"I love that they have a solid friendship... that they can like lean on each other and go through this together. But they're not setting them up for success by saying you're dating all of the same guys," Kaitlyn noted.
The Dancing with the Stars winner continued, "I'm just hoping there's -- of course I say no drama, there's gonna be drama -- but I'm hoping it just works out for them in the end."
Kaitlyn pointed out, "You can already tell that they do have similar taste in men and that I'm sure that's gonna be a problem."
Kaitlyn predicted the rest of Season 19 is going to "get messy."
"But so are a lot of relationships," Kaitlyn reasoned. "It's a really scary foundation to start on. When you want to build a relationship on trust, [but] you don't know who they're there for."
Gabby and Rachel jointly decided to cancel the first Rose Ceremony of the season in order to have more time with most of the men, but they eliminated Roby Sobieski as well as twins Joey Young and Justin Young.
Kaitlyn revealed that one of her early favorites is James Clarke, a self-declared "meatball enthusiast" from Winnetka, IL.
"I actually did like the meatball one," Kaitlyn shared with People.
"If you're gonna call yourself a meatball enthusiast, you better show up with a meatball sub for everybody enough to feed the whole mansion. And that's what he did. I thought that was really funny."
And Kaitlyn hinted fans should probably keep an eye on Mario Vassall and Tino Franco, who each received a First Impression Rose from Gabby and Rachel, respectively.
"Women's intuition!" Kaitlyn said. "There have been a lot of Bachelorettes that have given their First Impression Rose out to the final winner so I wouldn't be surprised if they made it really far."