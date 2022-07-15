The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has vented her frustrations about Season 19 starring co-Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, both of whom are dating the same group of men.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I had so many thoughts," Kaitlyn, 37, told People's "Every Day" podcast of her reaction upon learning there would be two leading ladies this season.

"At first I was like, 'No, please don't do this again. I thought we learned our lesson the first time -- nobody liked having two Bachelorettes the last time.' It felt like we were pitted against each other."

RELATED LINK: GABBY AND RACHEL'S 'THE BACHELORETTE' SEASON 19 BACHELORS -- MEET THE MEN! (PHOTOS)

The announcement apparently brought back bad memories for Kaitlyn, who had to face off against Britt Nilsson for The Bachelorette role on Season 11 in 2015 after both women also competed to win Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor 19.

On The Bachelorette's eleventh-season premiere, the Night 1 men only had several hours to talk to both Kaitlyn and Britt and get to know them, and by the end of the evening, the bachelors had to vote for which woman they'd like to continue dating.

The votes ultimately carried for Kaitlyn, who proceeded to star on the rest of the season and get engaged to Shawn Booth in the finale, and Britt was forced to go home immediately on the first night of filming.

Gabby and Rachel, however, will star on the entire season together this time around and have individual journeys and love stories.

"I'm watching [the premiere] and I'm just thinking, like, 'Why are we doing this again?'" Kaitlyn complained.

She added, "I just feel like we've already done the two Bachelorette thing, even if it was just for a night... I thought they both deserve their own season."

Kaitlyn suggested that she found Gabby and Rachel's friendship and dynamic on The Bachelorette endearing, and she remains optimistic they'll remain close through the challenges of potentially falling for the same guy or multiple bachelors.

"I love that they have a solid friendship... that they can like lean on each other and go through this together. But they're not setting them up for success by saying you're dating all of the same guys," Kaitlyn noted.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The Dancing with the Stars winner continued, "I'm just hoping there's -- of course I say no drama, there's gonna be drama -- but I'm hoping it just works out for them in the end."

Kaitlyn pointed out, "You can already tell that they do have similar taste in men and that I'm sure that's gonna be a problem."

Kaitlyn predicted the rest of Season 19 is going to "get messy."

"But so are a lot of relationships," Kaitlyn reasoned. "It's a really scary foundation to start on. When you want to build a relationship on trust, [but] you don't know who they're there for."

Gabby and Rachel jointly decided to cancel the first Rose Ceremony of the season in order to have more time with most of the men, but they eliminated Roby Sobieski as well as twins Joey Young and Justin Young.

Kaitlyn revealed that one of her early favorites is James Clarke, a self-declared "meatball enthusiast" from Winnetka, IL.

"I actually did like the meatball one," Kaitlyn shared with People.

"If you're gonna call yourself a meatball enthusiast, you better show up with a meatball sub for everybody enough to feed the whole mansion. And that's what he did. I thought that was really funny."

ADVERTISEMENT
And Kaitlyn hinted fans should probably keep an eye on Mario Vassall and Tino Franco, who each received a First Impression Rose from Gabby and Rachel, respectively.

"Women's intuition!" Kaitlyn said. "There have been a lot of Bachelorettes that have given their First Impression Rose out to the final winner so I wouldn't be surprised if they made it really far."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Lastly, Kaitlyn shared some advice for the dual The Bachelorette leads.

"If a guy doesn't like you, it has nothing to do with you," said Kaitlyn, who is currently planning a wedding with her fiance and The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick.

"It has everything to do with him and what he likes. And it probably wouldn't have been the best relationship for you anyways."

Kaitlyn added Gabby and Rachel must "communicate with each other" and "make that a priority to be on the same page as one another."

Rachel and Gabby recently hinted how their individual journeys on The Bachelorette play out.

Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, FL, teased that her portion of the show was "magical" during a recent appearance on Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.

"I mean, it was just so incredible," Rachel said, "but yeah, not without struggle. But it's so worth it."

But Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, CO, teased her overall The Bachelorette experience as "a roller coaster."

The women shared how their "unspoken rule" while filming the season was putting their friendship first, no matter what, because they have so much love and respect for each other.

After all, the two women got strung along and dumped at the same time on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, which wrapped in March.

ADVERTISEMENT
Clayton sent Gabby and Rachel packing once he determined he was the "most in love" with his other Final 3 bachelorette, Susie Evans, his current girlfriend.

However, Clayton had already slept with both Gabby and Rachel and introduced the women to his family when he decided to eliminate them from the Season 26 competition.

The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, hosted by Jesse Palmer, will continue to air Monday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 19
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 19 NEWS