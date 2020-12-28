Kaitlyn Bristowe gave fans a health update on her Instagram Stories after recently announcing she and boyfriend Jason Tartick tested positive for COVID-19.

"So I've officially lost my taste and smell," Bristowe said on Sunday, before stating that originally she didn't have any real symptoms.

"And then a few days went by and I was like, 'Oh okay I jut feel like I have a cold.' And then another day goes by and I've lost my smell and my taste. It's just so unpredictable and I think that's the scariest part about COVID," she continued.

Bristowe said she was feeling very tired, but was not experiencing shortness of breath.

"Jason is still sleeping right now. He was in and out of sleep all night, but I think his fevers down," she continued about Tartick.

Bristowe, 35, announced on Thursday that she and Tartick, 32 tested positive for COVID-19. Shemar Moore and Ellen DeGeneres are among the other celebrities who have recently contracted the virus.

Bristowe won Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars in November and appeared on The Bachelor Season 19 and The Bachelorette Season 11. Tartick, who competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, was linked to Bristowe in January 2019.