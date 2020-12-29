Kaitlyn Bristowe says she lost her taste and smell in coronavirus update
UPI News Service, 12/29/2020
Kaitlyn Bristowe gave fans a health update on her Instagram Stories after recently announcing she and boyfriend Jason Tartick tested positive for COVID-19.
"So I've officially lost my taste and smell," Bristowe said on Sunday, before stating that originally she didn't have any real symptoms.
"And then a few days went by and I was like, 'Oh okay I jut feel like I have a cold.' And then another day goes by and I've lost my smell and my taste. It's just so unpredictable and I think that's the scariest part about COVID," she continued.
