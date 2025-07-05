The heartbreak song, which includes lyrics about trying to hold onto a failing relationship for the dream of better days to come and starting a family, sparked speculation that Kaitlyn had written the ballad for her most recent ex, Jason Tartick.
However, Kaitlyn set the record straight via Instagram Stories on June 29.
Kaitlyn posted a video of herself listening to "Lonely in Love" and wrote over the video, "I've been seeing a lot of people guess who this song is about," according toUs Weekly.
Kaitlyn continued: "But it's not about that person. I wasn't in love at the end."
Kaitlyn seemed to be alluding to the part of the song in which a person still has feelings for tbheir partner at the end of an unhealthy or toxic relationship.
When Kaitlyn released the song, she wrote on Instagram, "Have you ever been lonely in love? It's a really sad, hard, heartbreaking feeling. I love writing, and singing about things I can reflect on. Things that broke me, and built me."
Kaitlyn shared that she recently had author and fellow podcaster Mel Robbins on her "Off the Vine" podcast and their conversation inspired her to unleash her creativity and pursue her love of singing.
"[Mel] had me promise her that I would create more music. I told her I had a fear of looking stupid. I tell myself 'you're not a singer'. And if someone wants to make me feel stupid, 'let them'. But I am a singer," Kaitlyn wrote at the time.
"I'm also a writer. And I'm also 40 today.. Continuing to always push myself to get comfortable being uncomfortable."
The Bachelorette alum continued: "I hope this song makes you feel something. Either empowered to leave, proud you got out, or just simply going through something right now that could also pass."
Kaitlyn also alleged that Jason was "riding coattails" and, despite her attempts to "hold him back from podcasting" so they wouldn't work in the same space, he betrayed her by starting his own "Trading Secrets" podcast.
Kaitlyn claimed Jason made it "all about him" and "what would make him grow financially, professionally and personally."
The former The Bachelorette star continued, "I was made to feel crazy because I was stunting his growth. But really I knew exactly what was going to happen, which happened. He started taking email lists, and these clients, and building up his from what I already built, and then the resentment starts."
Kaitlyn also called Jason "mean and pathetic" on her podcast for allegedly naming his new adopted dog, a golden retriever, her longtime "dream baby name" of Teddy.
Kaitlyn insisted she had told Jason on the day they met that she wanted to name her future child Teddy -- and that she has text messages to prove it.
Kaitlyn also insisted that she was the one who dumped Jason. She said that what she wants out of life is not what Jason wants.
While Kaitlyn and Zac have never publicly confirmed their romance, Zac wrote a surprising comment on Kaitlyn's Instagram once she released her new single.
"Happy Birthday Moon. This is brave, great song. Keep Going," Zac wrote.
In addition to her The Bachelor stint on Chris Soules' season and her starring role on The Bachelorette's eleventh season, Kaitlyn also won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season and co-hosted two seasons ofThe Bachelorette, Seasons 17 and 18, alongside Tayshia.