The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has claimed her new "Lonely in Love" ballad isn't about the person whom many fans believe it's about.

In celebration of her 40th birthday, Kaitlyn released a personal song called "Lonely in Love" recently.

The heartbreak song, which includes lyrics about trying to hold onto a failing relationship for the dream of better days to come and starting a family, sparked speculation that Kaitlyn had written the ballad for her most recent ex, Jason Tartick.

However, Kaitlyn set the record straight via Instagram Stories on June 29.

Kaitlyn posted a video of herself listening to "Lonely in Love" and wrote over the video, "I've been seeing a lot of people guess who this song is about," according to Us Weekly.

Kaitlyn continued: "But it's not about that person. I wasn't in love at the end."

Kaitlyn seemed to be alluding to the part of the song in which a person still has feelings for tbheir partner at the end of an unhealthy or toxic relationship.

When Kaitlyn released the song, she wrote on Instagram, "Have you ever been lonely in love? It's a really sad, hard, heartbreaking feeling. I love writing, and singing about things I can reflect on. Things that broke me, and built me."

Kaitlyn shared that she recently had author and fellow podcaster Mel Robbins on her "Off the Vine" podcast and their conversation inspired her to unleash her creativity and pursue her love of singing.

"[Mel] had me promise her that I would create more music. I told her I had a fear of looking stupid. I tell myself 'you're not a singer'. And if someone wants to make me feel stupid, 'let them'. But I am a singer," Kaitlyn wrote at the time.

"I'm also a writer. And I'm also 40 today.. Continuing to always push myself to get comfortable being uncomfortable."

The Bachelorette alum continued: "I hope this song makes you feel something. Either empowered to leave, proud you got out, or just simply going through something right now that could also pass."

"I love you all so much. Thank you for supporting my dreams, big or small. Please download thank you!!!" she concluded.

The photo Kaitlyn released with her new single is an image of The Bachelor alum curled up in a bathtub crying.

Lyrics of the song include: "He sold a broken promise and I bought it / Because I wanted all the things we talked about / The kids, the dogs, a house / That's why I stuck around."

In her song, Kaitlyn painted a picture of a relationship that looks "perfect" on the outside while one person is dealing with internal struggles such as feeling unfulfilled or neglected.

Another gift Kaitlyn had given herself for her 40th birthday was a breast augmentation.

"It was just a happy 40th to myself along with getting fibroids on my uterus removed. Fun!!" Kaitlyn told a fan in her Instagram comments last month.

Prior to her launch of "Lonely in Love," Kaitlyn had released two singles, "If I'm Being Honest" and "Good for Somebody," in 2020.

Kaitlyn and Jason -- who got engaged in May 2021 -- announced their decision to split and end their engagement after several years together in August 2023.

Kaitlyn slammed Jason during an early April episode of her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

Kaitlyn told her listeners that she "felt very used" by Jason and that he "didn't know who he was without" her.

Kaitlyn also alleged that Jason was "riding coattails" and, despite her attempts to "hold him back from podcasting" so they wouldn't work in the same space, he betrayed her by starting his own "Trading Secrets" podcast.

Kaitlyn claimed Jason made it "all about him" and "what would make him grow financially, professionally and personally."

The former The Bachelorette star continued, "I was made to feel crazy because I was stunting his growth. But really I knew exactly what was going to happen, which happened. He started taking email lists, and these clients, and building up his from what I already built, and then the resentment starts."

Kaitlyn also called Jason "mean and pathetic" on her podcast for allegedly naming his new adopted dog, a golden retriever, her longtime "dream baby name" of Teddy.

Kaitlyn insisted she had told Jason on the day they met that she wanted to name her future child Teddy -- and that she has text messages to prove it.

Kaitlyn also insisted that she was the one who dumped Jason. She said that what she wants out of life is not what Jason wants.

Kaitlyn is now believed to be dating Zac Clark, who had competed on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

While Kaitlyn and Zac have never publicly confirmed their romance, Zac wrote a surprising comment on Kaitlyn's Instagram once she released her new single.

"Happy Birthday Moon. This is brave, great song. Keep Going," Zac wrote.

In addition to her The Bachelor stint on Chris Soules' season and her starring role on The Bachelorette's eleventh season, Kaitlyn also won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season and co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette, Seasons 17 and 18, alongside Tayshia.

Prior to meeting Jason, Kaitlyn had been engaged to The Bachelorette alum Shawn Booth. They split in 2018 after staying together for three years.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

