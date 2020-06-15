Kaitlyn Bristowe is bracing herself for a three-hour condensed episode of her The Bachelorette season, which featured her ex-fiance Shawn Booth and runner-up Nick Viall, airing Monday night on ABC.

The Bachelorette's eleventh season, including its most dramatic and romantic moments, will essentially be packed into the second episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airing on Monday, June 15 at 8PM ET/PT.

Kaitlyn, 34, took to Instagram on Monday to open up about how she's feeling given she must relive the highs and lows of her journey on television.

"This is me, preparing myself for my interview catch up with my man @chrisbharrison after tonight's episode. I've went back and forth on wanting to watch, but because of the support I have here, I'm going to," Kaitlyn shared alongside a photo of herself all dressed up.

"It will be emotional, and I think really hard. But I'm hoping to be able to look at it with gratitude, talk through it, and know there are worse things going on in the world than re airing my season. Plus the ending with J is my favorite part.ï¸ Will you guys watch with us? #TheBachelorgoat #thebachelorette."

On Kaitlyn's The Bachelorette season which aired in 2015, she had narrowed down her group of suitors to Shawn Booth, Nick Viall and Ben Higgins.

Kaitlyn was a controversial Bachelorette who faced a lot of cyber-bullying and sex-shaming because she had slept with Nick prior to her overnight Fantasy Suite dates.

In the end, both Nick and Shawn got down on one knee, but Kaitlyn accepted a marriage proposal from Shawn.

Kaitlyn and Shawn, however, struggled to make things work in 2018 after three years together and announced their decision to split in November of that year.

Kaitlyn and her current boyfriend, The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, went on their first date about two months after Kaitlyn had announced her split from Shawn, and she and Jason moved in together in Nashville, TN, in June 2019.

Kaitlyn's relationship with Jason moved quickly, and it didn't take long before they both spoke of an engagement in the press.

"We're on such a good path," Kaitlyn told Us Weekly on May 15. "[It's] the healthiest relationship I've ever been in and [an engagement] just feels like the natural next step."

Kaitlyn said she "wouldn't have been surprised" if Jason popped the question last year, but she certainly isn't expecting a ring in the next couple of months.

"I told him I don't want to [have a] quarantine engagement," Kaitlyn admitted. "[I want] a little more romance than just at the house."

The couple has two dogs together, Ramen and Pinot, and Kaitlyn told Us, "We coparent perfectly with the dogs."

"I know now, like, there's no getting sick of that guy," she gushed. "I know now that I could easily live with him. We get along, we've spent so much time [together]."

Kaitlyn added, "I always say anyone who gets through this quarantine together, as a relationship, should get married... We just have been like such a team through this."

Each Monday night on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, host Chris Harrison reaches into The Bachelor vault to provide viewers with a look back at a favorite prior season -- including crushing Rose Ceremonies, passionate marriage proposals, unexpected new arrivals, emotional meltdowns, big breakups, and romantic moments.

The episodes also include virtual updates from The Bachelor franchise alums, who will reveal what's been happening in their lives ever since the final rose.

