The Bachelorette's eleventh season, including its most dramatic and romantic moments, will essentially be packed into the second episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airing on Monday, June 15 at 8PM ET/PT.
Kaitlyn, 34, took to Instagram on Monday to open up about how she's feeling given she must relive the highs and lows of her journey on television.
"This is me, preparing myself for my interview catch up with my man @chrisbharrison after tonight's episode. I've went back and forth on wanting to watch, but because of the support I have here, I'm going to," Kaitlyn shared alongside a photo of herself all dressed up.
"It will be emotional, and I think really hard. But I'm hoping to be able to look at it with gratitude, talk through it, and know there are worse things going on in the world than re airing my season. Plus the ending with J is my favorite part.ï¸ Will you guys watch with us? #TheBachelorgoat #thebachelorette."
Kaitlyn and her current boyfriend, The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, went on their first date about two months after Kaitlyn had announced her split from Shawn, and she and Jason moved in together in Nashville, TN, in June 2019.
Kaitlyn's relationship with Jason moved quickly, and it didn't take long before they both spoke of an engagement in the press.
Kaitlyn added, "I always say anyone who gets through this quarantine together, as a relationship, should get married... We just have been like such a team through this."
Each Monday night on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, host Chris Harrisonreaches into The Bachelor vault to provide viewers with a look back at a favorite prior season -- including crushing Rose Ceremonies, passionate marriage proposals, unexpected new arrivals, emotional meltdowns, big breakups, and romantic moments.
The episodes also include virtual updates from The Bachelor franchise alums, who will reveal what's been happening in their lives ever since the final rose.