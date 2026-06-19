While he didn't confirm whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, Disney executive Rob Mills recently said that things will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.
And Kaitlyn -- who competed on The Bachelor 19 before starring onThe Bachelorette's eleventh season in 2015 -- told Page Six Radio that her fingers are crossed she'll get to watch Taylor hand out roses.
"Obviously, I love Taylor! Her and I speak every once in a while, but I feel like there's some unspoken bond we have, where we both are like, 'My mess sees your mess and let's be messy together,'" Kaitlyn shared.
"I want to see! I want to see how she'd probably -- they would let her be herself, you know?" she said of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star.
"I feel like they kind of tried to keep the Bachelors and Bachelorettes, to a certain degree, like you have to be buttoned-up [and cookie cutter]. And I feel like they're going to let Taylor just go rogue."
Speculation that Taylor's The Bachelorette season would be released on Hulu sometime this summer has swirled in the last couple of months.
"I just think about how many people put their lives on hold -- or, like, that's their job, but I always think about the camera crew and how that's like how they feed their families," Kaitlyn lamented aboutThe Bachelorette's cancellation.
"And they work so hard and they're away from their families all the time. I always think about all the behind-the-scenes."
A couple of dozen men also took time out of their busy lives to film The Bachelorette's 22nd season late last year.
Kaitlyn said she actually bumped into two of the suitors at CMA Fest in early June.
"They were like, 'Hey, we wanted to introduce ourselves. We were from Taylor's season.' And I was like, 'Cuties!'" Kaitlyn recalled.
"And I was like, 'Do you think it's going to air?' And of course they don't know. [They said], 'Well we thought you would know!' But we all have this feeling that it's going to happen."
Kaitlyn also revealed that she just talked to Taylor and learned she's doing well amid her custody battle with Dakota over their son Ever True, 2. (Taylor is also mom to son Ocean, 6, and daughter Indy, 8, with ex-husband Tate Paul).