Kaitlyn Bristowe has explained why she really wants Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette season to air.

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ABC announced its decision to cancel Taylor's The Bachelorette season on March 19, several days before it was scheduled to premiere, after a 2023 video leaked of Taylor verbally and physically attacking her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen, in front of her daughter.

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While he didn't confirm whether Taylor's The Bachelorette season will ever air, Disney executive Rob Mills recently said that things will be taken "one day at a time" but he hopes viewers will eventually see the "wonderful" and "fantastic" season.

And Kaitlyn -- who competed on The Bachelor 19 before starring on The Bachelorette's eleventh season in 2015 -- told Page Six Radio that her fingers are crossed she'll get to watch Taylor hand out roses.

"Obviously, I love Taylor! Her and I speak every once in a while, but I feel like there's some unspoken bond we have, where we both are like, 'My mess sees your mess and let's be messy together,'" Kaitlyn shared.

Kaitlyn apparently believes Taylor's The Bachelorette season would be a hit.

"I want to see! I want to see how she'd probably -- they would let her be herself, you know?" she said of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star.

"I feel like they kind of tried to keep the Bachelors and Bachelorettes, to a certain degree, like you have to be buttoned-up [and cookie cutter]. And I feel like they're going to let Taylor just go rogue."

Speculation that Taylor's The Bachelorette season would be released on Hulu sometime this summer has swirled in the last couple of months.

"I just think about how many people put their lives on hold -- or, like, that's their job, but I always think about the camera crew and how that's like how they feed their families," Kaitlyn lamented about The Bachelorette's cancellation.

"And they work so hard and they're away from their families all the time. I always think about all the behind-the-scenes."

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A couple of dozen men also took time out of their busy lives to film The Bachelorette's 22nd season late last year.

Kaitlyn said she actually bumped into two of the suitors at CMA Fest in early June.

"They were like, 'Hey, we wanted to introduce ourselves. We were from Taylor's season.' And I was like, 'Cuties!'" Kaitlyn recalled.

"And I was like, 'Do you think it's going to air?' And of course they don't know. [They said], 'Well we thought you would know!' But we all have this feeling that it's going to happen."

Kaitlyn also revealed that she just talked to Taylor and learned she's doing well amid her custody battle with Dakota over their son Ever True, 2. (Taylor is also mom to son Ocean, 6, and daughter Indy, 8, with ex-husband Tate Paul).

"I think we all know how she's doing because she's so honest every single day with us about everything," Kaitlyn said of the #MomTok creator, who won't face charges for the domestic violence allegations Dakota had made against her in February.

"And that's what I love about her. I feel like I'm like, 'Gosh, you almost make me rethink how I show up on social media because I always want to be what I would want to see in somebody else.'"

Kaitlyn applauded Taylor's ability to be candid on social media and show her true colors.

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"I always say vulnerability creates such connection with people, even online, whatever it is," Kaitlyn shared.

"And that's what she does. Taylor is so good at being vulnerable and creating community to feel seen."

Although many fans are waiting for The Bachelorette's return, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise are definitely scheduled to air new seasons in 2027.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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