Kaitlyn went as far as to say that all of the male DWTS pros "are d-cks," even Artem.
"If you couldn't choose Artem and [Dancing with the Stars] wanted to do Bachelors vs. Bachelorettes [all-star] season... who would you actually choose [as your pro partner]? I know you're friends with Alan," Cheryl said.
Although Cheryl pointed out how Kaitlyn and Gleb Savchenko would be "so hot" together, Kaitlyn said she would "honestly probably" choose Alan.
"Because I have such a good friendship with him. But there was this whole thing on my podcast where I called him 'a d-ck,'" the Season 11 The Bachelorette star recalled.
"Oh, I know," Cheryl quietly but firmly stated.
Kaitlyn went on to vent, "Alan still won't talk to me! He walked right past me [at] Dancing with the Stars. He won't call me back, and I have, like, profusely apologized on my podcast."
Kaitlyn explained how she always calls Alan "a d-ck" and that she's directed the same playful insult at other people, such as Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber.
"I call them all d-cks -- in the most loving way," Kaitlyn explained to Cheryl.
"I truly would want Alan as a partner if they ever did all-stars, because he is such a solid friend to me. We are so close."
Kaitlyn suggested that Alan is the only person who has taken her "d-ck" remark to heart.
"I've talked to Sasha about this and he said, 'We are all d-cks!' And I was like, 'Okay! And [you're] lovable d-cks!' Alan is, again, one of my closest friends out of the whole show, and so I'm like, 'Please, pick up the phone, Alan!'" Kaitlyn said.
Cheryl expressed surprise that Alan may actually be mad at Kaitlyn for her comments.
"I mean, he will not respond or talk to me, so yeah. It's sad," Kaitlyn acknowledged.
"I said, 'Do you want to come on my podcast and talk about it? Can I just have a hug? I feel like you need a hug too.' And then I messaged him something else but he walked right by me [when we saw each other in-person] at Dancing with the Stars. I was like, 'Okay, he's really mad at me!'"
When Kaitlyn's comments about the Dancing with the Stars pros first circulated online, The Bachelorette alum clarified the name-calling on September 16.
"I can be a dâ€“k. We can all be d-cks. Alan is one of my closest friends from the show," Kaitlyn wrote via Instagram Stories in a Q&A session with her followers at the time.
"I have nothing but love and respect for him. I think it's okay to be a d-ck and push people to believe in themselves and light a fire."
For Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season -- which premiered on Tuesday, September 26 on ABC and Disney+ -- Alan was partnered with actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, the little sister of iconic pop singer Britney Spears.
Alan and Jamie were eliminated during the show's October 5 episode on "Latin Night." The couple's early elimination was a shock to Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough as well as many viewers.
Artem, however, is still competing on Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season with his celebrity partner, Charity, who just starred on The Bachelorette's twentieth season.
Charity told Us in September that Artem was proving himself to be "such a great teacher."
"I've watched the show, so I know Artem is truly one of the best," she added. "I'm so grateful because he's been amazing."
But Artem admitted he feels "a bit of pressure" training Charity knowing that two former The Bachelorette stars -- Kaitlyn and Hannah Brown -- won their respective Dancing with the Stars seasons.
"Usually we don't get two Bachelorettes in a row. It is a bit of a pressure [because] I feel like people have a certain expectation, especially when Kaitlyn did so well and Gabby last season did so well," Artem noted at the time.
"So we're just going to hopefully keep that expectation for you."
In addition to her warnings about the Dancing with the Stars pros, Kaitlyn also let Charity know that the reality dancing competition is "a really hard thing to go through" and that celebrities must "battle through the pain."
Kaitlyn continued, "The thing is, you've always got to see the light at the end of the tunnel. You're doing something fun, and don't forget that, because people get really caught up... in the competition of it and making it farther."