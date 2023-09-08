"You're going to crush it... I have three thoughts of whom they might put you with based on height," Kaitlyn told Charity during her September 7 appearance on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
After Charity shared how she's just under 5'4" -- which is also Kaitlyn's height -- the podcast host guessed, "I think possibly Artem because of the height."
Kaitlyn continued, "I think possibly [Alan Bersten] because I could see them putting you with him, only because he's one of the more well-loved, I feel like, out of a lot of them. And I feel like I could see you and your fun personality with him."
But Kaitlyn warned Charity that Alan is "also crazy in the ballroom" and he's "kind of a d-ck," although she can envision them working well together.
"They're all d-cks," Kaitlyn clarified of the male DWTS pros. "They're all d-cks. I'm telling you, buckle up."
Kaitlyn pointed out how Gleb Savchenko is probably "too tall" for Charity but she'd love to see Charity dance with Brandon Armstrong.
"I would love if you're with Brandon! Brandon is so fun. He's probably the nicest, and he's just so goofy and sweet and means well. He's so fun," Kaitlyn explained.
"Artem is so hardcore. He's Russian, and that's how he was trained growing up. He will believe in you and he will push you to your limits, which we love."
Kaitlyn went on to declare, "And Alan would be an absolute nightmare, but it would really be like he'd take you far."
By participating in Dancing with the Stars, Charity will be following in the footsteps of many The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums before her who have competed on the reality dancing competition -- including Gabby Windey, who placed second on Dancing with the Stars' 31st season last year.
Kaitlyn, speaking from experience, warned Charity to buy herself an ice bath for her feet. Kaitlyn also said The Bachelorette star will be working seven-hour days without a day off, and that her body will be "hurting."
Kaitlyn, who starred on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, told Charity, "It's a really hard thing to go through... Battle through the pain."
The former DWTS winner continued, "The thing is, you've always got to see the light at the end of the tunnel. You're doing something fun, and don't forget that, because people get really caught up... in the competition of it and making it farther."
Kaitlyn pointed out how competing on Dancing with the Stars is "a lot" as well as "really hard," but she also gushed about how it was "one of the coolest things" she's ever done.
Given Charity and Dotun are freshly engaged off The Bachelorette's 20th season, Kaitlyn advised the couple to communicate well and put some time aside every week to clear the air and shed light on their feelings.
Kaitlyn told the lovebirds to smile through the process, be vulnerable, ask for certain needs, explain their struggles, and take ownership of any mistakes.
"We kind of already do that," Charity said with a laugh. "It's something we try to do every night."
Charity and Dotun agreed such an exercise would be "helpful" once they get into the "routine" of Dancing with the Stars and they'd love to try it together.
The first celebrity unveiled was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who made headlines this past March when her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their Bravo co-star and her former best friend, Raquel Leviss.