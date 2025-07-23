The Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood are teaming up as co-hosts of a new reality TV show set to stream on Hulu.

Hulu has announced Colton and Kaitlyn will serve as co-hosts of a new show titled Are You My First?.

Are You My First? is a new dating experiment in which virgins will be shown navigating love, lust and "losing it," according to Hulu.

Are You My First? will release all 10 episodes on Monday, August 18 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Hulu calls Are You My First? a "groundbreaking" series.

"The largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love -- and maybe their first -- in a tropical paradise designed just for them," Hulu shared in a press release.

"For the first time, they're free to explore their connections without judgment, allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates."

The singles will also be faced with challenges and new love interests eager to find The One.

While some singles may find a special someone, others will go home "hot, bothered and heartbroken," teased Hulu.

Kaitlyn, known for her wit and being open about her dating and sex life, has had experience co-hosting before on ABC.

After Kaitlyn competed on Chris Soules' The Bachelor season, she starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season in 2015.

Kaitlyn memorably had sex with one of her bachelors, Nick Viall, before Fantasy Suites and was brutally sex shamed by fans of the show.
Katie then co-hosted back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette alongside Tayshia Adams in 2021 and 2022.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia co-hosted The Bachelorette's 17th and 18th seasons starring Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, respectively.

Kaitlyn also won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season with her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev in 2020 and co-hosts her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

Kaitlyn is currently rumored to be dating The Bachelorette alum Zac Clark after two failed engagements to The Bachelorette alums Shawn Booth and Jason Tartick.

Colton, for his part, competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette before starring on The Bachelor's 23rd season in 2019.

The former pro football player was memorably called The Bachelor franchise's "Virgin Bachelor."

After Colton's relationship with his The Bachelor winner, Cassie Randolph, fell apart and they split in 2020, he announced he is gay on Good Morning America in April 2021.

Colton subsequently starred on the Netflix docu-reality series Coming Out Colton about his experience being a gay man in the public eye and released a memoir titled The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.

Colton now lives in Los Angeles with his husband, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, and their baby boy named Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood.

Are You My First? is being produced by ITV America, who are behind Love Island USA, and Plimsoll Productions.

Peter Geist, David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, James Barker, Grant Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Alan Eyres are serving as executive producers for the series. German Abraca and Kendall Elrod are serving as co-executive producers.

