Colton, for his part, competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette before starring on The Bachelor's 23rd season in 2019.
The former pro football player was memorably called The Bachelor franchise's "Virgin Bachelor."
After Colton's relationship with his The Bachelor winner, Cassie Randolph, fell apart and they split in 2020, he announced he is gay on Good Morning America in April 2021.
Colton subsequently starred on the Netflix docu-reality series Coming Out Colton about his experience being a gay man in the public eye and released a memoir titled The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.
Colton now lives in Los Angeles with his husband, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, and their baby boy named Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood.
Are You My First? is being produced by ITV America, who are behind Love Island USA, and Plimsoll Productions.
Peter Geist, David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, James Barker, Grant Mansfield, Karen Plumb and Alan Eyres are serving as executive producers for the series. German Abraca and Kendall Elrod are serving as co-executive producers.