Professional wrestler Kairi Sane has announced that she is exiting WWE after joining the company in 2017.

"My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with," Sane said on Instagram on Monday alongside a collage of photos.

"And I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn't because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she continued.

WWE also confirmed Sane's exit.

"WWE sends its best wishes to Kairi Sane as she sets sail on her next voyage!" the company said in a statement.

Sane previously competed for the World Wonder Ring Stardom in Japan before coming to WWE. She won the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament before transitioning over to NXT.

Sane is a former NXT Women's Champion and a Women's Tag Team Champion with Asuka. The 31-year-old remained by Asuka's side for an extended amount of time and was last seen on Raw Monday being assaulted by Bayley while Asuka battled Sasha Banks.