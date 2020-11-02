Model Kaia Gerber and actor Jacob Elordi are making their relationship Instagram official.

Gerber, 19, confirmed dating rumors Sunday by sharing photos of her couples Halloween costume with Elordi, 23.

Elordi and Gerber dressed up as Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley. Elordi sported a blue suit and a pompadour hairstyle, while Gerber wore a purple top and pants and a bouffant hairstyle.

One of the photos shows Elordi sitting with an arm around Gerber as they hold hands.

Gerber and Elordi worked with makeup artist Sam Visser and hair stylist Charlie Le Mindu to create their looks.

"For me, the most important thing was the match. I need to keep the sexy feeling, but not make it too extreme," Le Mindu told Vogue. "It was easy, as they are such a beautiful couple anyway. But I married both their hairstyles with a shine, so it looked like both of them had a matching shimmer."

Gerber and Elordi were first linked in early September. The couple were later seen vacationing together in Mexico with Gerber's parents, model Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber.

"Things are really great between them," a source told Entertainment Tonight in September. "They've been spending a lot of time together and seem super happy."

Gerber previously dated actor and comedian Pete Davidson , while Elordi dated his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King

Elordi plays Nate Jacobs on Euphoria and Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth movies. Euphoria will return in December with two special episodes.