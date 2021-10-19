Kacey Musgraves performed her song "Breadwinner" while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.Musgraves donned a long beanie and a jacket for the performance on Monday. The singer was also joined onstage by a full band."He wants a breadwinner\/ He wants your dinner\/ Until he ain't hungry anymore\/ He wants your shimmer\/ To make him feel bigger\/ Until he starts feeling insecure," Musgraves sang."Breadwinner" appears on Musgraves' fifth studio album Star-Crossed, which was launched in September. The project also contains the singles 'Star-Crossed,Justified" and "Simple Times."Star-Crossed is Musgraves' first album since 2018's Golden Hour.The singer will go on tour across North America in support of Star-Crossed starting in January. King Princess is the special guest.