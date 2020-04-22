Kacey Musgraves released on Wednesday a new version of her song "Oh, What a World" in celebration of Earth Day.

The song, titled "Oh, What a World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition)," was uploaded to the singer's YouTube page. The track originally appeared on Musgraves' 2018 album Golden Hour.

The new version features the same lyrics but includes acoustic guitar and bongos.

"Northern lights in our skies/ Plants that grow and open your mind/ Things that swim with a neon glow/ How we all got here, nobody knows," Musgraves sings.

Musgraves also started the Kacey Musgraves Earth Day Fund to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund. Fans can donate to the charity when accessing "Oh, What a World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition)" on YouTube.

"Right now, there are so many brave people that deserve Medals of Honor: the nurses, doctors, grocers the delivery and truck drivers, cashiers, gas station attendants, the scientists, restaurant workers, the single parents and so many others," Musgraves said in a statement about the song and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm just a songwriter, but my hope is that if I bring the light I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that lifts someone else's spirit for a moment. 'Oh, What a World' - dedicated to our planetary home and all the quiet heroes this Earth Day: you're the northern lights in our skies," she continued.