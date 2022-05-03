The 33-year-old country music singer recorded a version of Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love" for Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis.
Musgraves shared the news with Variety while attending the Met Gala with Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley and other cast members Monday at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The Elvis soundtrack will also include the new Doja Cat song "Vegas," which features part of Presley's song "Hound Dog."
Musgraves performed her cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" during a surprise performance at the Met Gala, according to Vogue. The singer took the stage in a shimmering one-shoulder gown by Rodarte.
Elvis explores the life and music of Presley, who died at age 42 in 1977, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.