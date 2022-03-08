Kacey Musgraves will be honored at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

GLAAD said in a press release Tuesday that Musgraves, 33, will receive the Vanguard Award at the awards show April 2 in Los Angeles.

The Vanguard Award is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Previous recipients include Beyonce and Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears.

Musgraves has vocally supported the LGBTQ community and advanced conversations about LGBTQ acceptance in country music. She recently joined GLAAD and Equality Texas to raise awareness about anti-LGBTQ bills proposed in the Texas state legislature.

"From speaking out about anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said.

RuPaul 's Drag Race alums and We're Here stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and D.J. "Shangela" Pierce will host the GLAAD Media Awards. Special guests will include JoJo Siwa , Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks.

In addition, Andrew Garfield will present the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez.

Marvel's Eternals, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and West Side Story are among this year's nominees.