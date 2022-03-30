South Korean singer and actress Luna will make her Broadway debut in the fall.

The 28-year-old K-pop star will star in a new production of the musical KPOP, producers announced in a press release Wednesday.

KPOP begins previews Oct. 13 at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York and officially opens Nov. 20.

"Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theatre has always been a driving passion of mine. Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture -- this Korean artform -- to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life," Luna said in a statement.

KPOP features a book by Jason Kim and music and lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon. The show had its Off-Broadway premiere in 2017.

Luna came to fame with the K-pop girl group f(x). She released " Madonna ," her most recent single as a solo artist, in September.

Luna has also appeared in Korean productions of the stage musicals In the Heights and Mamma Mia.