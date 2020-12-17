Justin Timberlake returns home after 12 years in prison and begins taking care of a young boy from a troubled home in the new trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ film, Palmer.

Timberlake portrays former high school football star Eddie Palmer who is trying to get his life back in order following his prison sentence, in the clip released on Thursday.

Eddie gets a job as a school janitor and meets Sam who begins staying at Eddie's place after his mother takes off.

Sam is an outcast at school due to playing with dolls and wanting to wear dresses. Eddie forms a bond with Sam and starts to look after him.

Eddie gets into an altercation when Sam's mother returns home, placing him back in trouble with law enforcement.

"I will not abandon that boy," Eddie says in a courthouse.

Palmer, from director Fisher Stevens, is coming to Apple TV+ on Jan. 29.

Juno Temple, June Squibb, Alisha Wainright and Ryder Allen also star. Cheryl Guerriero penned the script.