The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that it will adapt the Richard Paul Evans novel as a new film starring Hartley, Bonnie Bedelia and Treat Williams.
The Noel Diary is directed by Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap), who co-wrote the script with Rebecca Connor and David Colden. Hartley and Norman Stephens executive produce.
The Noel Diary follows Jacob Turner, a best-selling author who returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate. Jacob discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel, a beautiful young woman.
"Together, they embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected," an official synopsis reads.
Hartley plays Kevin Pearson on the NBC series This is Us, which completed a fourth season on NBC in March. The series will address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Season 5.
Bedelia portrayed Camille Braverman on the NBC series Parenthood, while Williams played Andy Brown on the WB series Everwood.
